Members of performing arts sector protest in Cork as they call for decision on resumption of classes 

A large group of around 150 dancers, actors, musicians and students gathered outside the Opera House in Cork on Monday and marched to Patrick Street to highlight their calls for classes to resume. Picture: Andy Gibson.

John Bohane

MEMBERS of the performing arts sector held a silent protest outside Cork Opera House this morning as they called on the Government to announce its decision on the return of indoor classes before the end of the month.

The Government is due to announce what the next step is for the resumption of indoor classes in late August, but those in the sector are calling for more time to prepare for a potential reopening in September.

Speaking to The Echo, Montfort College of Performing Arts director Trevor Ryan said: “There was a good representation from a lot of the schools around the city, and it went well. We had our placards, and we wanted to get our message across to the Government to not forget us.

“We have made our point. We need to take a step back and see what happens next.”

Mr Ryan said he and his colleagues in various stage schools throughout Cork feel ‘forgotten’ by the Government.

“We feel we have been forgotten for the last 17 months,” he said.

“They need to address our situation and give us some kind of indication very soon as to when we can open our doors.

“We really feel like we have been discriminated against.

“We see what is currently happening with sport. There are huge crowds going in for games such as the recent All-Ireland semi-final, and we can’t get 15 kids into a room for an hour where everyone is socially distanced.

“We were really ignored. The Government has engaged in no communication with us.”

Aoibhìnn Quirke, ACA Performing Arts, Blackpool at the protest in response to a continued ban on indoor dance classes and stage schools, at Emmett Place, Cork.
He believes that classes in the sector should fall under education.

“We should fall under education as we are educators,” he said. “We would like to get the recognition that we deserve.”

Around 250,000 children attend performing arts classes nationally every week, and the director of the Montfort College of Performing Arts said the pandemic has had a “detrimental” effect on young people.

“In 17 months, we have been open for only three weeks,” he said.

“We resorted to Zoom online teaching during the pandemic, but it just didn’t work.

“It [the pandemic] has had a detrimental effect on young people.

“It has definitely hampered their social skills, and [their] confidence has been knocked massively.

“We had some outdoor classes at the start of the summer, and I noticed the zest gone from a lot of children.

“They were a lot more socially awkward. It has knocked them for six.

“I will openly weep the day I get to open my doors. We are passionate about what we do. We want to get back to doing what we love.”

