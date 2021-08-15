Popular Cork coffee company to open new café on MacCurtain Street tomorrow

Popular Cork coffee company Priory Coffee is set to open a new café on MacCurtain Street tomorrow.

The company has several other coffee shops in Cork - in Youghal, Riverstick, Mallow, Fermoy and on North Main Street.

The new shop on MacCurtain Street will open from 7:30am-6pm Monday to Friday and from 8am-8pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

In a post on social media the company said they are looking forward to welcoming customers to the new premises tomorrow.

Priory Coffee serves gourmet Badger & Dodo coffee, and freshly prepared, locally sourced food including toasties, brunch, pastries, and cakes.

Exact menus and options differ between locations.