Boost for Cork as Rearden’s Group announces 60 new jobs

Rearden’s Group has announced 60 new jobs for Cork as part of a countywide recruitment drive to fill newly-created posts within the group’s four bars.

The four bars within the group where these positions will be filled are Rearden’s of Washington Street, Chambers and Preachers, also on Washington Street, and the Oliver Plunkett Bar on Oliver Plunkett Street.

Positions will include both part-time and full-time roles with an immediate start.

“We currently employ more than 250 people within the group and since the return of indoor dining and drinking last month we are now looking to add to our current staffing levels and bring them up to more than 300, with vacancies across a wide range of areas in the bar and within the group,” general manager of Rearden’s Group, John Styles said.

“It has been a very busy few weeks adapting to the new guidelines and welcoming back staff and customers alike, but we have done it in a very professional manner and are preparing ourselves now for a very busy autumn.”

The new jobs are in all areas of the business, with roles suited to those who have no experience in the industry as well as ones suited to more experienced candidates.

Proprietor Margaret Kenneally said there is also room for progression.

“Most of our managers here started as floor staff and have now worked their way up to management and supervisory positions in the company.

“We are an equal opportunities employer and our reputation as employers is highly valued and respected in the city.

“We are looking for people of all ages and backgrounds to send us a CV.

“If they are looking to work in a fun, fast-paced environment where learning and development is standard, then either drop in or send us their CV and cover letter and we will be in touch.

“Those interested in becoming a team member in any of our venues, they can send their CV by e-mail to hr@reardens.com and we will get back to them.”

Ms Kenneally said the group is particularly seeking applications from those with a passion for customer service, a strong work ethic and those who work well in a team.