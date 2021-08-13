Comic book artist Will Sliney on filming a new show during the pandemic

Will Sliney talks to Roisin Burke about the pleasure of teaching and the challenges and strangeness of filming during a pandemic
FROM rescuing people at sea with the RNLI to sketching Spiderman, Ballycotton’s Will Sliney is a man with many strings to his bow.
Before I knew it, my eyebrows had been plucked! I didn’t even know what was happening, which was a funny experience.
It’s no secret people love how to draw shows and we realised we were onto something with homeschool hub.
It was a massive learning experience for me but everyone made me so comfortable, they had all been working in TV and film for years and it was fab,” he says. “I thought I would be way more nervous than I was.
I always just wanted to draw Spiderman and then I got to draw Spiderman quite early on in my career and then moved on to Star Wars and then without thinking moved onto teaching.
We've had some amazing feedback from Draw with Will. Thank you everyone for watching. Next week I'll share some behind the scenes of the fab team who helped build the world we lived for two weeks while making series 1 pic.twitter.com/g3IQfAf3mP— Will Sliney (@WillSliney) July 29, 2021
It’s my job to sneak in as many ground-up art skill tutorial fundamentals, piece by piece and most importantly, explain to kids, there is no need to be frustrated and they want to get better they will with practice. That’s all it takes.