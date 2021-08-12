Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

'People deserve to feel secure': Calls for additional policing following anti-social behaviour in Cork town

'People deserve to feel secure': Calls for additional policing following anti-social behaviour in Cork town

CALLS are being made for an increased Garda presence in Crosshaven because of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Ann Murphy

CALLS are being made for an increased Garda presence in Crosshaven because of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.

In the past week, there have been a number of incidents in the village and wider area. One witness to an event in Fennell’s Bay said she saw a teenage girl being assaulted by a group of other young people in recent days.

And, a man who lives in the village has witnessed a number of anti-social behaviour incidents on the main street in recent nights, as well as during the summer.

He said there was a brawl in recent nights, while there have been incidents of urination in doorways and vomiting in laneways, and fights on the roadway.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: “A number of residents in the Crosshaven have been in touch, after a number of nights of large crowds and antisocial behaviour. All members of the Crosshaven community deserve to feel secure.

“Many residents I have spoken with have been understandably very upset and concerned. Evidence has repeatedly shown that the visibility of Gardaí is crucial to tackle crime.” 

He added: “The nearest Garda team to Crosshaven, in Carrigaline, are already under serious pressure. For years now I have been raising the need for increased Garda resources in these areas. 

"However, instead of increasing resources, Carrigaline have actually lost 3 gardaí over the last year, leaving just 20 gardaí to serve these communities.” 

Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley said she believes the area needs to have a dedicated presence of community policing during the summer months.

She said: “We need a presence on the ground.” 

Chief Superintendent for Cork city, Barry McPolin, said he was aware of recent incidents in Crosshaven.

He added: “We will be giving the area more increased attention over the coming days and the weekend.

“We are there to support the local community and will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour.

“While we cannot be there 24/7, we would appreciate if people contact us about incidents.”

Read More

Pedestrianisation trial to begin in Mallow following feedback from local businesses

More in this section

New modelling agency promoting positive body image in Cork city New modelling agency promoting positive body image in Cork city
Boost for Cork and for Munster as newly merged green energy company to create 80 jobs Boost for Cork and for Munster as newly merged green energy company to create 80 jobs
Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed
cork anti social behaviourcork garda
Coast Guard advises public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Cork

Coast Guard advises public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more