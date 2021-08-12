'People deserve to feel secure': Calls for additional policing following anti-social behaviour in Cork town

CALLS are being made for an increased Garda presence in Crosshaven because of recent incidents of anti-social behaviour.

In the past week, there have been a number of incidents in the village and wider area. One witness to an event in Fennell’s Bay said she saw a teenage girl being assaulted by a group of other young people in recent days.

And, a man who lives in the village has witnessed a number of anti-social behaviour incidents on the main street in recent nights, as well as during the summer.

He said there was a brawl in recent nights, while there have been incidents of urination in doorways and vomiting in laneways, and fights on the roadway.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: “A number of residents in the Crosshaven have been in touch, after a number of nights of large crowds and antisocial behaviour. All members of the Crosshaven community deserve to feel secure.

“Many residents I have spoken with have been understandably very upset and concerned. Evidence has repeatedly shown that the visibility of Gardaí is crucial to tackle crime.”

He added: “The nearest Garda team to Crosshaven, in Carrigaline, are already under serious pressure. For years now I have been raising the need for increased Garda resources in these areas.

"However, instead of increasing resources, Carrigaline have actually lost 3 gardaí over the last year, leaving just 20 gardaí to serve these communities.”

Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley said she believes the area needs to have a dedicated presence of community policing during the summer months.

She said: “We need a presence on the ground.”

Chief Superintendent for Cork city, Barry McPolin, said he was aware of recent incidents in Crosshaven.

He added: “We will be giving the area more increased attention over the coming days and the weekend.

“We are there to support the local community and will not tolerate any anti-social behaviour.

“While we cannot be there 24/7, we would appreciate if people contact us about incidents.”