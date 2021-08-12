Golfers to tee off in aid of Cork Simon

THE annual Cork Simon golf classic will be held at Monkstown Golf Club on September 2.

As Cork Simon Community marks its 50th anniversary, Monkstown Golf Club, overlooking the splendour of Cork Harbour, will host the annual fund-raiser in support of men and women experiencing homelessness in Cork.

Since its inception some 15 years ago, the annual Cork Simon Golf Classic has raised an impressive €350,000.

Putting the finishing touches to this year’s event, the voluntary organising committee, chaired by Finbarr Gannon, warmly welcomed construction services company, Vision Contracting, as the main sponsor of the golf classic for the next three years.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Finbarr Gannon, said: “We’re truly grateful to Vision Contracting for coming on board and for sharing our vision of ending homelessness for every man and woman turning to us for help.”

From left: Mick Allen, Vision Contracting CEO; Donal McDonnell, Monkstown Golf Club captain; Denis Crowley, Arup; Kerry MacMahon, Cork Simon Community and Rob Andrews, voluntary organising committee member at the launch of the annual Cork Simon Golf Classic. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Commenting on the need to keep Cork Simon’s services open for everyone that needs them, Mr Gannon said: “These lifesaving services continue to operate thanks to the continued support of Cork people and businesses like Vision Contracting in these challenging times.

“It’s Cork at its very best,” he added.

Describing the annual Cork Simon golf classic as a “valuable, long-standing, fundraising event”, Vision Contracting chief executive, Mick Allen, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support Cork Simon Community in its work tackling homelessness. We look forward to being part of the Cork Simon Golf Classic as the main sponsor.”

Founded 50 years ago by a small group of volunteers, Cork Simon now supports around 1,000 people each year at its housing, emergency and personal development services, none of which are fully funded.