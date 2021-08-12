Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

Golfers to tee off in aid of Cork Simon

Golfers to tee off in aid of Cork Simon

Pictured at the announcement of the annual Cork Simon Golf Classic were, from left: Mick Allen, Vision Contracting CEO; Denis Crowley, Arup; Rob Andrews, voluntary organising committee member and Kerry MacMahon, Cork Simon Community. Pic: Brian Lougheed

John Bohane

THE annual Cork Simon golf classic will be held at Monkstown Golf Club on September 2.

As Cork Simon Community marks its 50th anniversary, Monkstown Golf Club, overlooking the splendour of Cork Harbour, will host the annual fund-raiser in support of men and women experiencing homelessness in Cork.

Since its inception some 15 years ago, the annual Cork Simon Golf Classic has raised an impressive €350,000.

Putting the finishing touches to this year’s event, the voluntary organising committee, chaired by Finbarr Gannon, warmly welcomed construction services company, Vision Contracting, as the main sponsor of the golf classic for the next three years.

Chairperson of the organising committee, Finbarr Gannon, said: “We’re truly grateful to Vision Contracting for coming on board and for sharing our vision of ending homelessness for every man and woman turning to us for help.”

From left: Mick Allen, Vision Contracting CEO; Donal McDonnell, Monkstown Golf Club captain; Denis Crowley, Arup; Kerry MacMahon, Cork Simon Community and Rob Andrews, voluntary organising committee member at the launch of the annual Cork Simon Golf Classic. Pic: Brian Lougheed
From left: Mick Allen, Vision Contracting CEO; Donal McDonnell, Monkstown Golf Club captain; Denis Crowley, Arup; Kerry MacMahon, Cork Simon Community and Rob Andrews, voluntary organising committee member at the launch of the annual Cork Simon Golf Classic. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Commenting on the need to keep Cork Simon’s services open for everyone that needs them, Mr Gannon said: “These lifesaving services continue to operate thanks to the continued support of Cork people and businesses like Vision Contracting in these challenging times.

“It’s Cork at its very best,” he added.

Describing the annual Cork Simon golf classic as a “valuable, long-standing, fundraising event”, Vision Contracting chief executive, Mick Allen, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to support Cork Simon Community in its work tackling homelessness. We look forward to being part of the Cork Simon Golf Classic as the main sponsor.”

Founded 50 years ago by a small group of volunteers, Cork Simon now supports around 1,000 people each year at its housing, emergency and personal development services, none of which are fully funded.

  • To enter a team in the golf classic, sponsor a tee box, or make a donation, contact CorkSimonGolf@arup.com.

More in this section

New modelling agency promoting positive body image in Cork city New modelling agency promoting positive body image in Cork city
Boost for Cork and for Munster as newly merged green energy company to create 80 jobs Boost for Cork and for Munster as newly merged green energy company to create 80 jobs
Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed Covid latest: More than 1,800 additional cases confirmed
charity
Coast Guard advises public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Cork

Coast Guard advises public to exercise caution as status yellow wind warning issued for Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more