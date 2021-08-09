Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 12:42

Man seriously injured in Cork collision; Gardaí appeal for witnesses 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in a single vehicle road traffic collision on Sunday night. 

"Gardaí attended the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 8:10pm on Sunday, 8th August, 2021, at Hadwell, Lower Aghada, County Cork," a spokesperson said. 

"The driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved, a man in his late 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries." 

The road was closed for a period of time for technical examination but has since reopened fully to the public.

Gardaí at Midleton are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

"Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Hadwell area between the hours of 8pm and 8:30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí," the spokesperson added. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

