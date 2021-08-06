Guidelines updated to allow for 200 at outdoor events and live music

FÁILTE Ireland guidelines for organised outdoor events have been updated following advice that regulations do allow for up to 200 people.

Following the advice by the Attorney General on Wednesday that regulations do provide for organised outdoor events and gatherings up to 200 people, the relevant Fáilte Ireland guidelines have now been updated.

The guidelines have also been updated to allow for live music and other performances outdoors in hospitality settings, subject to all of the relevant public health guidance.

It comes following controversy around a private outdoor function, with 50 people in attendance, at the luxury Merrion Hotel, hosted by Katherine Zappone and attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The event took place on Wednesday, July 21, six days before Ms Zappone was controversially appointed as UN special envoy on freedom of expression.

However, the Government was advised by the Attorney General that regulations provide for organised outdoor events and gatherings up to 200 people, including social, recreational, exercise, cultural, entertainment or community events.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has welcomed the publication of the guidelines.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, said the guidelines offer clarity to their members.

"Pubs are now permitted to facilitate outdoor parties for up to 200 people while live music makes a welcome return also in outdoor settings.

“The new guidelines make clear we’re moving towards a full reopening of society and it’s now only a matter of time before all restrictions in pubs such as mandatory table service and the ban on people sitting at bar counters are removed," he said.

All details are available now on the Fáilte Ireland website.