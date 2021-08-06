Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 11:31

Guidelines updated to allow for 200 at outdoor events and live music

Guidelines updated to allow for 200 at outdoor events and live music

Following the advice by the Attorney General on 4 August that regulations do provide for organised outdoor events and gatherings up to 200 people, the relevant Fáilte Ireland guidelines have been updated today. Pic: Damian Coleman

Maeve Lee

FÁILTE Ireland guidelines for organised outdoor events have been updated following advice that regulations do allow for up to 200 people. 

Following the advice by the Attorney General on Wednesday that regulations do provide for organised outdoor events and gatherings up to 200 people, the relevant Fáilte Ireland guidelines have now been updated.

The guidelines have also been updated to allow for live music and other performances outdoors in hospitality settings, subject to all of the relevant public health guidance.

It comes following controversy around a private outdoor function, with 50 people in attendance, at the luxury Merrion Hotel, hosted by Katherine Zappone and attended by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The event took place on Wednesday, July 21, six days before Ms Zappone was controversially appointed as UN special envoy on freedom of expression.

However, the Government was advised by the Attorney General that regulations provide for organised outdoor events and gatherings up to 200 people, including social, recreational, exercise, cultural, entertainment or community events.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) has welcomed the publication of the guidelines.

Padraig Cribben, VFI Chief Executive, said the guidelines offer clarity to their members. 

"Pubs are now permitted to facilitate outdoor parties for up to 200 people while live music makes a welcome return also in outdoor settings.

“The new guidelines make clear we’re moving towards a full reopening of society and it’s now only a matter of time before all restrictions in pubs such as mandatory table service and the ban on people sitting at bar counters are removed," he said.

All details are available now on the  Fáilte Ireland website.

Read More

'It’s hard to imagine what anyone was thinking': Cork TD blasts Zappone controversy 'a shambles'

More in this section

Cork lifeboat crew launch in response to alarm from personal locator beacon Cork lifeboat crew launch in response to alarm from personal locator beacon
Israeli Laboratory Leads Western World In Blood Testing Latest figures show increase of Covid-19 cases in most areas in Cork
Elderly stock Cork TD raises concerns about elderly people still struggling with isolation
#covid-19
Weekend weather: Rain and thundery conditions expected as Met Éireann warns of risk of spot flooding 

Weekend weather: Rain and thundery conditions expected as Met Éireann warns of risk of spot flooding 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more