County Council to re-open offices to the public

Cork County Council has announced plans to reopen its offices on Monday, August 9.

Members of the public will be able to visit the majority of public counters without an appointment.

A vast range of services, over 120, are available online at www.YourCouncil.ie and Cork County Council continues to ask people to avail of this option in the first instance.

At Cork County Council Headquarters in County Hall, all services will be provided on the ground and mezzanine floors. Access to the stairs and lifts will be controlled and signs will be in place to help visitors. A similar approach is being adopted in all other council offices.

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council, James Fogarty, said: “We want members of the public to have the greatest access to our services. The reopening of the majority of our public counters is another step in the right direction as we begin to return to normality.

“Our priority is to protect the public and our staff at all times. Visitors to all Council offices will be required to wear face coverings and abide by Covid-19 protocols, including social distancing, which will be set out clearly in each office.

"There will also be increased cleaning protocols in place and we would encourage people to avail of services online, by telephone and by appointment where possible.”

The Mayor of County Cork Cllr Gillian Coughlan added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the staff of Cork County Council. Their hard work throughout the pandemic ensured that members of the public continued to be able to access services even when our doors were closed.”

Cork County Council’s public Motor Tax Office at Model Business Park, Model Farm Road, Cork will operate on an appointment-only basis from 9.15am-4pm daily.

General information on Cork County Council services and a full list of contact details can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie