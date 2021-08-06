Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 07:00

Community spirit award for Ballygarvan volunteer Elaine

Elaine O'Regan: Ballygarvan Community Association, receiving the Community Spirit Award for April 2021, from Gerald McCarthy: Trophy Sponsor, alongside Seán O'Sullivan: Awards Co-ordinator; Cllr. Ben Dalton O'Sullivan (deputising for the Mayor of the County of Cork & Sandra Murphy: Brand & Communications Manager, Cork International Hotel, at Ballygarvan Community Centre. Photo Siobhán Russell

Roisin Burke

THE search for unsung heroes continues with Elaine O’Regan from Ballygarvan Community Association chosen as ‘The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award’ winner for April.

The association brings young and older generations together and promotes the social, economic, cultural, and environmental welfare of the entire community.

Elaine O’Regan has volunteered as secretary for the last five years and has played an integral role in the renovation of Ballygarvan Old National School building, which is now home to the community centre.

She dedicates her own time to cleaning, decorating, and fundraising for the new centre.

This year, Ballygarvan Community Association is using funding awarded by Cork County Council to continue works on the centre, install new benches in the village, as well as adding beautiful flowers and signs.

Elaine is the fourth winner of ‘The Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award’. It was established to honour volunteers who are making a significant contribution to their community and sees a group or individual chosen every month with an overall winner selected at the end of the year.

General manager of the Cork International Hotel, Carmel Lonergan said: “We are delighted to see Elaine O’Regan win the fourth monthly Community Spirit Award. 

"She does a fantastic job in helping to make her local village a wonderful place to live.

“It is great to be able to honour the work Elaine and the entire association does. These awards are a great way to pay tribute to the important community groups and volunteer organisations in our locality. So many people have pulled together over the last year and gone above and beyond and we want to recognise that.”

The awards take in a large geographical area in South Cork stretching from Rochestown, Douglas, and Togher to Kinsale, Crosshaven, and Passage West. The judging panel comprises a mixture of public and private sector representatives from the community.

Nominations are open now: https://www.corkinternationalairporthotel.com/community-spirit-awards/

