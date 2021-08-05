Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 15:08

In pictures: Tour de Munster participants set off on 600km cycle from Cork city

Approx 154 cyclists are taking part in the 6OOkm Tour de Munster event which left Cork city this morning. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Participants of this year’s Tour de Munster charity cycle in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland Munster branches have set off from Cork this morning.

Taking off from the Grand Parade in Cork city this morning, the participants will embark on a 600km route that will take them across the six Munster counties.

The route will see participants return to Cork on Sunday, August 8 as the cyclists finish by taking on the difficult climb up St Patrick’s Hill.

Race organiser Paul Sheridan gets a hug from Jeni Kiely, Carrigaline at the start of the 21st charity cycle event. Pic: Larry Cummins.
The annual Tour de Munster charity cycle has raised a phenomenal €3.4 million for its beneficiaries since it started back in 2001.

Founder of Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan, encouraged people to get involved by showing their support for the cyclists are taking part in
the cyclists make their way around Munster.

Joey and Jeni Kiely from Carrigaline pictured at the start of the 21st annual Tour de Munster Charity Cycle in aid of the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. Pic Diane Cusack.
“As we make our way through the six counties of Munster and are encouraged by the wonderful branches of Down Syndrome Ireland, it’s all the motivation we need to keep pedaling.

Cllr Des Cahill, Deputising for the Lord Mayor, attended with cycling legend Sean Kelly. Pic: Larry Cummins. 
"Every cent raised makes a difference to the amazing children and adults who are members of these branches.

"We hope the public can show their support and donate whatever they can," he said.

