Thu, 05 Aug, 2021 - 14:31

A little innovation and TLC sees paralysed crow regain mobility in West Cork

'Mr No Legs', the paralysed crow nursed back to health by Castlelack Corvus Rescue.

A crow has gotten a new lease of life after being taken into care by a wildlife sanctuary in Bandon.

“Mr No legs” as the sanctuary affectionately nicknamed him, came into the centre on Wednesday after he was found paralysed by a busy road.

The little bird was x-rayed and thankfully the tests came back clear, but the little guy was still unable to use his legs.

The innovative carers at the sanctuary managed to design a little sling out of a hamster hammock to enable him to try and regain strength in his legs.

A post by the Riverview Veterinary Group quickly gathered the attention of many as the clinic rooted for the little birdie to make a full recovery.

“Thanks to Ashleigh (of Castlelack Corvus Rescue) after a few days of physio and TLC he is now back on his feet, albeit unsteady and making fantastic progress."

Any and all avian related queries can be sent to 0238841503 or you can use the Facebook page: Castlelack Corvus Rescue.

