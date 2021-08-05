'A tragedy beyond comprehension': The events that led to the Kanturk murder-suicide

MARK O’Sullivan told a friend that he was afraid his brother and father would kill him and make his death look like suicide, an inquest has been told.
Mark, 26, was found dead in his room at the family home in Raheen, Assolas near Kanturk on October 26 last year, after being shot seven times by his 23-year-old brother Diarmuid and 59-year-old father Tadg. They later killed themselves.
An inquest into the three deaths in Mallow yesterday heard that Mark had told a close friend, Claragh Lucey, that he was afraid that Tadg and Diarmuid would kill him and make his death appear like a suicide.
Inspector Anne Marie Twomey said that gardaí received a call at 7.32am on October 26 about an armed incident at Raheen, Assolas, near Kanturk. The body of Mark was found in the house while the bodies of Tadg and Diarmuid were found 500 metres from the house, in a field. Several broken phones and a hammer were found at the entrance to the courtyard of the home.
The alarm was raised after Mark and Diarmuid’s mother Anne had gone to a neighbour’s house on foot, after seeing her youngest son and her husband Tadg fire shots into Mark’s room.
The jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing yesterday in the case of Mark, and ruled that Tadg and Diarmuid had taken their own lives.
After the verdict was delivered by the six-person jury yesterday, the coroner Dr Kennedy said the incident was “a terrible tragedy that was beyond comprehension”, adding that it was very “difficult to make sense of it”.
Anne O’Sullivan was diagnosed with terminal cancer. Her husband Tadg told her she should make a will. She was the sole owner of the 115 acres on which they lived.