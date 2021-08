Covid-19 latest: 1,314 new cases confirmed as public urged to get vaccinated

AS OF midnight, Tuesday 3 August, 1,314 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

As of 8 am today, 187 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU.

There been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Contol and European Medicines Agency have today encouraged those who are eligible for vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated, to start and complete the recommended Covid-19 vaccination schedule as soon as they can.

"Full vaccination is the best protection for you and your community from Covid-19, including from variants such as Delta, which is dominant in Ireland," he said.

“It is important to remember that infections in vaccinated people do not mean that vaccines do not work.

"While no vaccine is 100% effective in this way, these breakthrough infections that occur are generally much less severe, and they are associated with less risk of hospitalisation. Vaccines work.”

He said that not only are the Covid-19 vaccines available in Ireland all highly effective and very safe, but they are "our road out of this pandemic".

"Vaccination enables protection of the whole community, including the most vulnerable.

"Getting vaccinated is an important preventative tool personally, but it is also an act of solidarity from an individual to wider society - an act that keeps one another protected, and ensures the continued safe reopening of our society and economy.”