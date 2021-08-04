Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 19:31

Covid-19 latest: 1,314 new cases confirmed as public urged to get vaccinated

Covid-19 latest: 1,314 new cases confirmed as public urged to get vaccinated

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, described vaccines as "our road out of this pandemic". 

Maeve Lee

AS OF midnight, Tuesday 3 August, 1,314 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed.

As of 8 am today, 187 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 30 are in ICU.

There been a total of 5,044 deaths related to Covid-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Contol and European Medicines Agency have today encouraged those who are eligible for vaccination but have not yet been vaccinated, to start and complete the recommended Covid-19 vaccination schedule as soon as they can. 

"Full vaccination is the best protection for you and your community from Covid-19, including from variants such as Delta, which is dominant in Ireland," he said.

 “It is important to remember that infections in vaccinated people do not mean that vaccines do not work. 

"While no vaccine is 100% effective in this way, these breakthrough infections that occur are generally much less severe, and they are associated with less risk of hospitalisation. Vaccines work.” 

He said that not only are the Covid-19 vaccines available in Ireland all highly effective and very safe, but they are "our road out of this pandemic".

"Vaccination enables protection of the whole community, including the most vulnerable. 

"Getting vaccinated is an important preventative tool personally, but it is also an act of solidarity from an individual to wider society - an act that keeps one another protected, and ensures the continued safe reopening of our society and economy.”

Read More

Additional walk-in vaccine centre set for Cork following successful rollout over bank holiday weekend

More in this section

FILE PHOTO It is reported that Katherine Zappone hosted 50 people at a function in the Merrion Hotel, including Tánaiste Leo Var 'It’s hard to imagine what anyone was thinking': Cork TD blasts Zappone controversy 'a shambles'
Met Éireann issues countrywide yellow weather warning as dreadful conditions expected Met Éireann issues countrywide yellow weather warning as dreadful conditions expected
Cork-based charity to have costs of all animal feed covered for a year  Cork-based charity to have costs of all animal feed covered for a year 
#covid-19cork health
FILE PHOTO Katherine Zappone has announced she is not accepting her appointment as UN Special Envoy on Freedom of Opinion and Ex

Katherine Zappone to turn down UN role following criticism 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Called Droid, our next story is about a boy who designs a robot at UCC and chaos ensues. It was written by Margaret Gillies, from the MA in Creative Writing Programme at UCC.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more