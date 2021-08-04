Additional walk-in vaccine centre set for Cork following successful rollout over bank holiday weekend

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has announced further walk-in vaccinations for those aged 16 and over following the unprecedented success of walk-in centres over the bank holiday weekend.

Anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine can attend at Mallow GAA Complex on Sunday, August 8 from 11am to 3pm.

The clinic will be offering first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine and second doses will not be available.

Acting Chief Officer Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, Priscilla Lynch, said that staff at the centre have already offered appointments by text to anyone from the area who registered online at hse.ie.

This is an opportunity for anyone in the North Cork area who may have missed an appointment to get their first vaccination. It will also allow anyone who has not registered online yet to get their first dose.

“Given the wide geographic area that we cover, we are pleased to be able to offer this additional opportunity to the local population aged 16 and over to get their first dose,” she said.

For those aged between 16 to 17 who do not have a passport, student ID, public services card, please bring with you a birth certificate and proof of Personal Public Service Number (PPSN). This can be in the form of a Child Benefit letter containing your PPSN information.

Ms Lynch continued said: “We recommend you bring your PPS number with you (if you have one) to register you on the system so that you are called for your second dose when it’s due.

We are extremely proud of the progression made by our staff in vaccinating the people across both counties.

Project Lead Vaccination Centres Peggy Horan said that staff at the centre in Mallow have worked hard to make sure that anyone registered online aged 16 or over has been offered an appointment.