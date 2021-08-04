Cork-based charity to have costs of all animal feed covered for a year 

CORK-based charity My Lovely Horse Rescue and Aware will benefit from a fundraising campaign by TELUS International Ireland who has committed to raising €50,000 for its two partner charities.

The fundraising proceeds raised will cover the costs of all animal feed for My Lovely Horse Rescue’s Cork site for the next year. It will also support Aware as it helps people living with depression and bipolar disorder.

My Lovely Horse Animal Rescue is an animal welfare organisation that rescues, rehabilitates, and rehome unwanted, neglected, and abused animals with the aim of giving them a life worth living.

TELUS which is a leading global customer experience and digital IT solutions provider is to host a series of fundraising activities over the coming year, which will start with a sponsored 97km virtual walk challenge of Mount Kilimanjaro.

TELUS International Ireland’s Director of Human Resources Miriam Manning, said:

“We are firm believers that the well-being of the communities where we live, work, and serve goes hand-in-hand with the success of our company. Our team members want to make a meaningful difference in their own communities.

“Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue are doing incredible, meaningful work in their communities, and we are delighted to partner with them over the next three years."

"We look forward to running fundraisers and volunteering initiatives over the next year to reach the €50,000 target,” she added.

The Mount Kilimanjaro Virtual Challenge is part of a continued commitment from TELUS International Ireland to expand its corporate and social responsibility (CSR).

At the announcement of TELUS International Ireland’s pledge to raise €50,000 for Aware and My Lovely Horse Rescue, are Kelly Mellerick and Jayne Duggan of My Lovely Horse Rescue, and Nora Clancy, Director of Global Compliance and Audit at TELUS International Ireland. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

TELUS International Ireland’s Director of Compliance & Audit, and executive sponsor of the company’s Giving Back Committee, Nora Clancy said:

“Our community is our home, and our ethos is to give where we live."

“We are proud supporters of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan. We were delighted to welcome two hives of 60,000 native Irish honey bees each to our campus in Mahon back in May. This was done to protect local biodiversity.

"Our on-site horticultural therapist in Cork, Ciara Parsons, also delivers fresh produce straight from our allotment garden to the neighbouring Rainbow Club that supports children and teens with Autism Spectrum Disorder. We also support Inner City Helping Homeless and Cork Penny Dinners,” she added.