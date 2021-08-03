Gardaí confirm bus driver (50s) and pedestrian (60s) have died after Monkstown collision

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the Strand Road in Monkstown, Cork this afternoon at around 1.30pm.

The incident involved a bus, a pedestrian and a number of cars. A pedestrian in his 60s and a bus driver in his 50s have died.

A Garda spokesperson said: "A bus collided with a pedestrian and a number of parked vehicles during the incident. The driver of the bus, a male aged in his 50s, died during the incident. His body remains at the scene.

"The pedestrian, a male aged in his 60s, was fatally injured during the incident. His body also remains at the scene at this time.

"The road is currently closed to allow for Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination. Local diversions are in place."

A Bus Eireann spokesperson told The Echo:"The single-deck bus was travelling on Cork city service 216 from Monkstown to Cork University Hospital.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the Strand Road has been closed in both directions.

"A Bus Éireann team is attending the scene."

Gardaí in Togher are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling on the Strand Road between 1.15pm and 1.45pm this afternoon, and those who may have camera footage (including dash cam), are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station