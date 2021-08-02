Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 20:52

10% of inmates in prison in Ireland last year had a Cork address

10% of inmates in prison in Ireland last year had a Cork address

Cork was second only to Dublin, which accounted for almost a third of people serving time in prison last year.

Ann Murphy

JUST under 10% of inmates in prisons last year in Ireland had an address from Cork.

According to the 2020 annual report from the Irish Prison Service, Cork was the second most commonly declared county of residence of people in prisons across the country.

Cork was second only to Dublin, which accounted for almost a third of people serving time in prison last year.

515 of prisoners had a Cork address, while 1,692 had a Dublin address.

According to the report, 7% of inmates at Cork prison were serving life sentences.

Meanwhile, the daily average number of people granted temporary release from Cork prison was 55. In recent weeks, the number of people on temporary release has reached 70 on some days.

Sources have told The Echo that the numbers on temporary release from the prison have increased in recent weeks to allow for Covid-19 distancing restrictions within the prison.

Minister Hildegarde Naughton, who has responsibility for Civil and Criminal Justice, said: “Work is well advanced in the Department of Justice on a review of policy options for prison and penal reform to examine how we can reduce reoffending and make our communities safer.

I look forward to publishing its initial findings in the autumn.” 

A statement from the Irish Penal Reform Trust said: “The pandemic offered an opportunity to reduce Ireland’s overreliance on custodial remand, however, the Annual Report published today shows a 4.4% increase in the average number of people being held on remand. 

"In December 2020, 11.5% of all remand prisoners had been on remand a year or more, compared with 6% in December 2019. Pre-trial detention should be used as an exceptional measure but it appears that it risks becoming a default response. During the pandemic, those on remand were the most likely to have experienced harsher conditions within Irish prisons.”

Read More

Full-time GP appointed for Cork prison 

More in this section

Barmans arms pulling a pint of beer 'What I said was wrong and I am sorry for it': Cork publican issues apology for saying he hoped Covid would go on for 10 years
Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks Ireland administers 2.1m vaccines in six weeks
WATCH: Heartwarming video captures moment Olympic heroes arrived back in Skibbereen WATCH: Heartwarming video captures moment Olympic heroes arrived back in Skibbereen
cork prison
Former Walking On Cars frontman Pa Sheehy announces Cork show

Former Walking On Cars frontman Pa Sheehy announces Cork show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more