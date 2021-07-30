Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 16:39

WATCH: First look at Cork teen’s short film featuring The Young Offenders star

The cast of 'Hoodwinkers', an upcoming short film written and directed by Michael Keane.

Amy Nolan

A young Cork filmmaker who has previously piqued the attention of Amazon Prime for his short film, Covid Éire, has released a first look at his upcoming film featuring The Young Offenders star Dominic MacHale.

Michael Keane (17), from Rushbrooke Links in Cobh, has unveiled the trailer for his latest short film Hoodwinkers, set for release in September.

Described as a “spoof comedy”, Hoodwinkers centres on a group of sixth year students ill-prepared for their Leaving Certificate Irish exam.

When a small study session leads to a crazy party, the following day the worse-for-wear students must devise a way to pass their exam.

The film was shot in Michael’s school, St Francis College in Rochestown.

“It was all shot in one day in the school, which was a challenge but I’m so grateful to my school for the use of the building.

“It was great to have that support,” Michael told The Echo.

“Funnily enough Dominic actually went to the school as well so it was very nostalgic for him to walk through those corridors and immerse himself back in that atmosphere.” 

Michael met MacHale through the school and when he approached him to star in the project, MacHale was happy to oblige.

A still from 'Hoodwinkers', an upcoming short film written and directed by Michael Keane. Pictured is Niamh Cremin and Michael Keane.
“I actually met him through school because sometimes he pops down and he gives a few talks about his acting career so I met him through one of the end of year ceremonies and we were just chatting about film and he gave me the opportunity to help him out with a couple of videos, like his sketches with Tadhg Hickey.

“It was great to meet him and make the connection and it was great to have his help with this film.

“I’m really grateful for that and to Sarah Horgan who also stars in the film and helped me with the project.” 

Michael, who wrote and directed the film, also features in Hoodwinkers alongside a talented crew of young actors.

“I feel the chemistry between the actors was just incredible.

“Everybody clicked and everybody got on,” Michael said of the cast.

The premiere of Hoodwinkers will be held in The Reel Picture in Ballincollig on September 9.

Michael is also hoping it will be screened at a number of film festivals.

Cork teen: Lockdown was hard, but I got a hit film out of it!

Law and justice concept

Cork man (77) appears in court on charges of sexual assault on child and exploitation

