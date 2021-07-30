Human trafficking in Cork ‘hidden in plain sight’

NO city, town or village in Ireland is immune to human trafficking – that’s the message from activist group Cork Against Human Trafficking (CAHT) this World Day against Trafficking in Persons.

July 30 is United Nations World Day against Trafficking in Persons, established to raise awareness of the plight of human trafficking victims, and promote and protect their rights.

To mark the day, CAHT are raising awareness of trafficking in Ireland with the #ItHappensHere campaign.

The main message of the campaign is that human trafficking is happening in every part of the country - no city, town or village is immune.

“Human trafficking happens in every corner of the world - and Cork is no different.

“It is estimated that, at any one time, over 40 million people globally are trafficked,” CAHT says.

The Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report 2021, a global assessment of human trafficking, stated that Ireland is to remain, for the second year running, on a Tier 2 watch list due to its inadequate response in tackling the problem.

The report is published annually by the US Department of State.

The report says Ireland doesn't fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, but is making significant efforts to do.

“Ireland’s response to human trafficking has improved in recent years, but more needs to be done,” Mary Crilly, CEO of the Sexual Violence Centre Cork and founding member of CAHT said.

“The first trafficking convictions were handed down this year, but we need to improve the ways we deter traffickers, as well as how we identify and support victims.

“The focus of CAHT’s campaign for this year is to highlight how pervasive human trafficking is - it is happening across the country and in our communities.

“We hope that we can encourage the public to open their eyes to trafficking and see that it is hidden in plain sight”.

Cork Against Human Trafficking is group of concerned professionals committed to ending human trafficking in Ireland.

CAHT was formed in 2019 and membership includes the Sexual Violence Centre Cork, NASC, MECPATHS, Cork Migrant Centre, the Legal Aid Board, UN Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons Siobhán Mullally and Kevin Hyland OBE.

The theme for this year’s UN World Day against Trafficking in Persons is ‘Victims’ Voices Lead The Way’ with a particular focus on highlighting the importance of listening to and learning from survivors of human trafficking.