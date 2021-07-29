Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 17:26

Staff vow to skydive for Cork homeless service 

14 members of staff in Redclyffe Family Hub are doing a skydive to raise money for the service in Good Shepherd Cork which provides emergency accommodation to families. Pic: Eithne Murphy

Maeve Lee

STAFF at a service for homeless families in Cork are taking to the sky in the hopes of raising funds to offer more supports to those in need.

Redclyffe family hub under Good Shepherd Cork provides emergency accommodation to families who are experiencing homelessness in Cork.

Redclyffe can offer accommodation for up to 17 families who would previously have stayed in emergency B&B or hotel accommodation and allows families to have their own room and share communal facilities such as cooking, laundry, living room and playroom.

Their goal is to empower families to exit homelessness and ultimately move on to safe, secure and dignified housing.

Following the impact of Covid-19, staff at Redclyffe family hub will be completing a skydive in a bid to raise funds for the cause.

Eithne Murphy Acting Deputy Manager said they had been looking to organise something to raise funds when Re-Settlement Worker, Brian Kelly came up with the idea of a skydive.

A total of 14 nervous members of staff will complete the skydive with a target of €5,000 to raise.

Redclyffe provides emergency accommodation to families (men, women and children), who are experiencing homelessness in Cork.

Ms Murphy said there are a few elements that they would like to raise money for to ensure they can offer more supports and more activities for the children, particularly following the impact of the pandemic.

“We opened out of a need because of the increase of families that were presenting as homeless," she said.

“The need has always been there. There has obviously been a very negative impact on the children and the families from COVID like there has been in the entire country, but definitely more so here because I suppose they don’t have the space that they would have had if they had their own home."

She said it particularly impacted children as their events and activities were curtailed.

“That obviously had a massive impact and we had to stop our youth club that we do on Tuesdays so they didn’t have that activity to look forward to or that outing to look forward to.” 

The skydive will take place on 18 September and donations will be accepted until 1 September with all proceeds going to the cause.

More information is available here.

