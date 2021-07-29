Man who tried to spit blood at Cork gardaí sentenced

A young man tried to spit blood at gardaí at the height of a violent disturbance and then told them f*** off and insisted – “I’m going home to my mother’s”.

Darren O’Brien (27) of no fixed address has been jailed for three months by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court for his behaviour.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident which occurred on Saturday last, July 24, at Nicholas Church Lane.

“Two males were fighting aggressively. One fled the scene. The other man – Darren O’Brien – who was very intoxicated stayed at the scene. He was unsteady on his feet and there was a strong smell of alcohol.

“He was covered in blood. He shouted, ‘F** off, f***ing pigs, I’m going home to my mother’s’.

“While being placed in the patrol van, Darren O’Brien spat blood in direction of gardaí. It did not connect.”

As well as pleading guilty to being drunk and engaging in threatening behaviour during that incident he pleaded to the same two charges arising out of another offence dating back to the early hours of May 15 2019.

Sgt. Lyons said of that incident at Cornmarket Street, Cork, “He was aggressively shouting, ‘I’ll break your f***ing face’ at a guard.

"He was highly erratic in his actions. He failed to comply with garda directions to stop shouting at gardaí.” O’Brien had five previous convictions for being drunk and a danger and two for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said of the young man, “He was down town on Saturday night. He got into a dispute with certain person.

“He feels he did not start anything. In fact he says he was trying to get away from them. Someone seems to have run away and he was left as the last one standing, as it were.

“The gardaí would not have seen the context of the earlier event and he felt he was being singled out. That was why he was reacting in a manner that was verbal in nature.”

The judge was told there were a lot of positive things now happening in the young man’s life with the support of a key worker in Simon.

“I know he is the author of his own downfall. He certainly did not intend the event at the weekend,” the solicitor said.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted the amount of previous convictions of a similar nature and said, “It cannot go on.”