Woman who jumped wall to get away from arresting Gardaí in Cork jailed

Liam Heylin

A young woman who jumped over a wall behind her house to get away from arresting gardaí last week has confessed to all the crimes against her and she has been jailed for five months.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that one of her crimes included a disturbance at the Tandoori on Thomas Davis Street, Cork, on April 24.

“Julianne O’Farrell was abusive to gardaí who came to deal with that situation,” Sgt. Kelleher said at Cork District Court.

O’Farrell shouted at gardaí, “F*** ye, f***ing pigs” and she also called gardaí c***s.

She pleaded guilty to engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger and other offences on other dates. One of those included a shoplifting offence.

Sgt. Kelleher said, “She has 180 previous convictions, including 15 for being drunk and a danger, ten for engaging in threatening behaviour and 43 for theft.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the overall sentence of five months and commented, “This is her 44th theft.” 

Garda Ken O’Brien objected to bail being granted to 28-year-old Julianne O’Farrell of Marble Hall Park, South Douglas Road, Cork, last week.

Bail was refused and she appeared by video link from prison and pleaded guilty to all charges against her. Garda O’Brien said that he and his colleague Garda Tony Kelliher saw her and went to arrest her on High Street. 

“We told her to get into the patrol car. She refused to get in. She went about 50 metres,” Garda O’Brien said. He added that they caught up with her, put her in the patrol car and brought her to Cork District Court.

An earlier incident occurred at the defendant’s house when Garda Kelliher called to the front door. O’Farrell said she never jumped over the back wall and added that this would not even have been possible. 

“I won’t deny I did freak out and close the door – I didn’t know what to do,” she said.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the accused was pleading guilty to the offences at the first opportunity.

