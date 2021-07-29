Up to five month wait for domestic violence order applications in Cork

THERE was a five-month wait for domestic violence order applications in Cork district court at the end of 2020.

That is according to the annual report of the Courts Service, published yesterday.

The report outlined waiting times for domestic violence applications across the country, with Youghal and Mallow district courts having hearings at the next sitting after an application was made.

Tullamore had the longest wait – of eight months, while Dublin was next highest with a wait of six and a half months. Cork district court had the third-highest waiting time.

The report outlined: “Emergency domestic violence applications are dealt with on the date of first application to the court. In the majority of District Court Districts, waiting time for the hearing of these applications have not increased despite an ongoing increase in the volume and complexity of cases. Cases are listed for hearing in most instances within four to eight weeks of the date of the initial application.”

The report highlighted that there has been a 65% increase in domestic violence applications over five years.

It said: “There is evidence that there were increased pressures or pressure points on family life throughout the pandemic requirements to stay at home. There was a 29% increase in new applications for Divorce with a one quarter increase in wives seeking divorce in the Circuit Court. Year on year there was also a 12% increase in Domestic Violence protections sought, with more than a quarter (27%) increase in Childcare orders sought to protect the interest and safety of vulnerable children.”

Meanwhile, there was a two-year wait at the end of last year for personal injury cases – up from 17 months the previous year.