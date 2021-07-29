Fota call on public to help name two new arrivals

Fota Wildlife are looking for help to name two new baby animals that were born at the park earlier this year.

Two new endangered ring-tailed lemur babies - a male and a female - were born to Quincy and Aqua in March and April of this year.

The pair are the first set of babies born at Fota Wildlife Park of this endangered species in 12 years.

In a post on social media, Fota Wildlife said: "At nearly five and four months old the youngsters are very active and at a perfect stage for our visitors to spot them in their beautiful wildflower island habitat (just off Palm Walk, by Madagascan Village) in Fota Wildlife Park."

People can suggest names for the new lemurs on www.fotawildlife.ie/news to be in with a chance to win a year-long annual pass.

