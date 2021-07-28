Film celebrating life of playwright Beckett set to shoot in Paris by Cork production company

A WEST Cork production company is preparing to start production on a film celebrating the life of Samuel Beckett.

Titled The Last Drop Falls, the project will look at the life of the Nobel Prize-winning Irish playwright focusing in particular on the relationship with his adopted city of Paris where he lived and worked for most of his life.

Alchemy Electronic Arts has confirmed that filming will start in Paris next summer as the movie's producer David Bickley undertakes an arts residency at the Centre Culturel Irlandais.

The Last Drop Falls will be Alchemy’s third major film project on Samuel Beckett following 2006’s The Man Who Shot Beckett, which centred around the relationship between Irish photographer John Minihan and the famous playwright, and the short film Walking for Godot in 2017. The latter was made with the support of the Paris Beckett festival, RTÉ Arts and UCC featured actor Adrian Dunbar.

The film will be brought to life from a script by west Cork-based screenwriter David Forsythe.

Commenting on the news, the film's producer, David Bickley said:

“We are delighted to finally be able to move forward to the next stage with this film. It’s something that we have been developing for a long time.

"I’m really looking forward to using my time in residence at the CCI to make a film-artwork that will resonate with film ideas of the period and to explore Beckett’s adopted city through space and time, revealing how it shaped the man and his work.”