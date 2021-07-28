BellX1 and Coronas among acts to play Cork festival this autumn

Mitchelstown is poised to host a series of 18 concerts this autumn.

The Indiependence Festival organisers are set to bring a series of live shows to the town as part of ‘Autumn Air’.

A host of popular acts will play across four venues in the town, from September 8 to 12 with BellX1, The Coronas, The Frank & Walters, Roisin O, Aslan, Tolü Makay, Jerry Fish and Lyra some of the headliners set for some intimate shows.

Joining them at some of Mitchelstown's popular haunts - Jackie O'Briens, Walshs, The Hunters Rest and An Bodhrán - will be Hermitage Green, Stephanie Rainey, Something Happens, Aimée, Liam Ó Maonlaí & Cormac Begley, Hudson Taylor, The Blizzards, The Scratch, True Tides and bringing Autumn Air to a close on Sunday night, Wild Youth with special guests Royseven.

Special guests over the five nights include Moncrieff, Emma Langford, Lorraine Nash, D. Cullen, Brad Heidi, Stevie G among others.

Announcing details of the events, Shane Dunne, MD of INDIE said:"It's a real pleasure to bring more quality artists and some old friends back to Mitchelstown for Autumn Air."

He added: "It's where we started and its a special place for everyone who has played here, been to the festival and had good times with us over the years. A huge thanks from us all at INDIE to the venues and everyone in Mitchelstown who have made these amazing shows happen, we hope you enjoy them. It's good to be back."

Tickets for Autumn Air go on sale Friday, July 30 at 9am.

Concerts will be run based on public health guidance at the time of the event.

Tickets will be sold in pods of four or six.

The lead booker will be asked to provide contact information for any potential contact tracing.

Ticket info will be available on the Autumn Air website at www.autumnair.live.