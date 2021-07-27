Cork musician appointed as new cellist in renowned string quartet 

FOLLOWING an international search, Cork-born cellist Sinéad O’Halloran is to join the renowned Marmen Quartet.

Formed in 2013 at the Royal College of Music in London, the Marmen Quartet has since established itself around the globe.

In 2019, they won the Grand Prize of the Bordeaux International String Quartet Competition as well as the First Prize of the Banff International String Quartet Competition, with the Haydn and Canadian commission prizes in addition. Recent engagements have taken the Quartet to the Amsterdam and Barcelona String Quartet Biennales as well as the Hitzacker and Lockenhaus festivals.

"Sinead’s deep love of music was immediately apparent to us; she communicates with a rare generosity, warmth and imagination while sharing our endless curiosity towards the incredible body of repertoire we get to explore every day," the group said, commenting on Ms O'Halloran's appointment.

"Her presence in the quartet is an inspiration and the four of us are looking forward tremendously to connecting with audiences everywhere."

An avid chamber musician, Ms O'Halloran made her Wigmore Hall debut as part of the IMS Prussia Cove Autumn Tour 2020 at the invitation of Steven Isserlis.

A graduate of the Robert Schumann Hochschule, Southern Methodist University and MTU Cork School of Music, she also received the Gold Medal 2021 from the Royal Northern College of Music.

As principal cellist of the European Union Youth Orchestra, she led the section at numerous high-profile events, including the BBC Proms and The Armistice Day 100 Years Anniversary Ceremony.

Ms O'Halloran is also the co-founder and artistic director of the Ortús Chamber Music Festival, established in Cork in 2016, and which takes place this year from September 3-5.

"I am so delighted to be joining the Marmen Quartet and after such a fun few weeks together I cannot wait to see where this journey takes us," Ms O'Halloran said.

Upcoming season highlights for the Marmen Quartet include debuts at the Berlin Philharmonie, Boulez Saal and the BBC Proms as well as extensive European tours including performances in Heidelberg, Belfast, Luberon, Stockholm and Graz.