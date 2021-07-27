Castlemartyr Resort set for major refurbishment after it is purchased by owners of Sheen Falls Lodge

Cork’s Castlemartyr Resort is set for a major refurbishment, with the five-star luxury resort coming under new ownership.

Singapore-based Dr Stanley Quek and Peng Loh have acquired the resort, to add to an Irish portfolio that includes Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare and Trinity Townhouse in Dublin city centre.

Included in the purchase of Castlemartyr Resort and within the grounds are 38 self-catering cottages and lodges, a mix of two and three-bedroom properties which are popular with families and golfers.

The new owners are now planning a major investment programme to refurbish the common areas, bedrooms and grounds starting with the Manor House to “elevate its elegant interiors with contemporary comforts”.

A statement said the refurbishment will be “influenced by the same design philosophy of Sheen Falls Lodge and Trinity Townhouse”.

“We are very excited to be the new owners of Castlemartyr Resort,” Dr Stanley Quek said.

“This is a very significant purchase for us and demonstrates our commitment and confidence in the Irish hospitality market.

“It is a beautiful country property, rich in history, and is an important employer and amenity in the local area.”

Peng Loh said over the past five years, the duo have been actively seeking opportunities to add Irish hotels to their portfolio.

“Castlemartyr is a wonderful addition.

“It is an easily accessible hotel for the domestic and international market, with much charm and many attractions.

“We look forward to ensuring the continued success of the hotel.”

Castlemartyr Resort employs 250 full and part-time staff in high season and is one of the largest employers in the East Cork region.

The hotel opened in 2007 as a luxury Capella-branded 109-bedroom property.

Set on 220 acres of formal gardens, pastures and woodlands, it comprises an historic 17th century Manor House connected to a glass-fronted contemporary wing that includes a spa, fitness centre, a 20-meter swimming pool, as well as a grand ballroom and conference facilities.

Within the period Manor House there are 11 individual suites and the 60-seater Bell Tower fine-dining restaurant that occupies three interconnected reception rooms overlooking formal gardens.

There is also a restored chapel in the house, which is used as a cocktail bar.

Adjacent to the hotel, encircling 12th century castle ruins, is an 18-hole golf course designed by Ron Kirby. The course includes a modern clubhouse with dressing room facilities, a restaurant and shop.