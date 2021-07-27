People warned against swimming at Cork beach due to rip current

New safety notices have been placed at Long Strand Beach warning people of rip currents.

Rip currents are powerful currents of water moving away from the shore that can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore.

The Cork County Council water safety notice advises swimmers to chose an alternative location to swim including Inchydoney, Owenahincha, and The Warren.

All three nearby beaches have lifeguard services, unlike Long Strand which has none.

Kinsale RNLI welcomed the notices posted by Cork County Council Beachguards, saying that they are “acting in all our interests”.

The incoming tide creating patterns on the sand at Long Strand near Rathbarry. Picture Denis Minihane.

“There are reports of people continuing to swim at Long Strand despite these serious danger warnings. There are several safer beaches nearby.

“Respect the water and also respect the advice of the beachguards.

They understand the conditions better than anyone, so if they think it's dangerous, then it is dangerous.

The advice to those who find themselves caught in a rip current is to relax as rip currents do not pull people under the water.

People are advised not to swim against the current but instead to swim out of the current and then to shore.

Those who find themselves unable to escape are advised to float or tread the water and if they need help, to wave or yell for assistance.