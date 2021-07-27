Minister tours Cork to launch new projects

OUNTY mayor Gillian Coughlan welcomed Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys to West Cork recently to launch a library project, as well as other initiatives.

Ms Humphreys toured a number of locations in West Cork over three days, opening rural development projects, including turning the sod on a new state-of-the-art library in Kinsale.

The project received €2.1m from the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF).

Speaking in Kinsale, Ms Humphreys said she was delighted to approve the project. “When completed, this library will offer quality digital facilities to support small local businesses, tourists, and locals requiring these facilities for work or leisure,” she said.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan and Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, jointly marked the official commencement of works on Kinsale’s new state of the art library facility. The event, which took place in Kinsale on Sunday 25th July, marks the commencement of extensive refurbishment works which will see the town centre heritage building being re-purposed as a new library. Pic: Brian Lougheed

“It will also have a strong cultural, community, and educational role, particularly in the area of digital literacy, while also preserving a listed building that is an essential part of the historic fabric of Kinsale town.”

Speaking about the importance of the library, Ms Coughlan said the pandemic had highlighted just how vital the library services were, with County Library staff going above and beyond to keep people entertained and stimulated during the lockdowns with books and online reading as well as audio and visual media.

Also as part of the tour of the county, Ms Humphreys also opened Argideen Amenity Walkway in Timoleague, which will now have suitable signage, a mapboard at its start point and information boards at points of interest along the route. She also visited Michael Collins House in Clonakilty, the museum established by Cork County Council in 2016 to celebrate the history and heritage associated with the Cork patriot.

She also visited the Amenity Walkway at Warren Beach, Rosscarbery. This project aims to repair the damage caused to the walkway from a landslide. She also turned the sod for the Leap Amenity Park, which will include a viewing platform, landscaping, wildflower garden, walkways, and a raised seating area.

Ms Humphreys also launched the Mobile Festival Marquee, Skibbereen, Durrus Village and officially opened Béicín Amenity Walkway, with its upgrade and repair of the Foreshore Walk.

She also visited the Riverside Walkway, Glengarriff.

Her visit to the county concluded with the official opening of a project at Bearna Briefne, Castletownbere, which involved an upgrade of the Beara Breifne Way from the tip of the Beara Peninsula to the Charleville area.