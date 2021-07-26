Warning to motorists as heavy rain is expected

MOTORISTS are being warned to be cautious on the roads as rain is expected across the country.

According to Met Éireann, thundery downpours could occur later today.

The warning by the Road Safety Authority says that a build-up of oil and rubber deposit develops on roadways during a prolonged dry spell. The warning continues: “When the weather breaks, this deposit mixes with rainwater and the road becomes hazardous. The resulting greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid. Drivers and motorcycle riders can get caught out with this change in road conditions so the advice is to slow down and increase braking distance.” Bantry Fire Service issued a similar warning.

Met Éireann said that thundery bursts of rain could lead to spot flooding in places later today, with lesser temperatures than in recent days.

General tips for road users in the changing conditions include:

It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front, 4 seconds at a minimum (use the 2 second rule and repeat it twice).

Take special care when driving behind trucks or buses as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Use dipped headlights at all times of poor visibility not parking/side lights and fog lights Check tyres and replace them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

Be mindful of Aquaplaning on roads where 100/120kmh speeds apply. Aquaplaning occurs where the tyre thread fill with water and the driver is at risk of losing control of the vehicle.

Drivers should slow and leave plenty of space when passing pedestrians and cyclists