Launch of online portal for access to Covid-19 recovery certificates 

AN ONLINE recovery Certificate portal has been launched for members of the public who have recently recovered from Covid-19.

The portal is in addition to the Digital COVID Certificate freephone number.

Instead of calling the Digital COVID Certificate helpline, members of the public can now fill out an online form to request a certificate of recovery.

The Department of Health has said that members of the public can request the certificate if they have had a positive RT-PCR test more than 11 days ago and less than 6 months ago.

The certificate proves that someone has had Covid-19 in the last six months or 180 days and is considered another form of the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

Anyone with questions about their vaccination certificate can continue to call the Digital COVID Certificate helpline on 1800 807 008 (or +353 76 888 5513 when calling from abroad).

"We endeavour to constantly improve this service and the introduction of this accessible self-service portal provides another channel to allow members of the public request their recovery certificate," the Department said.

For general travel advice, the Department has recommended that people visit gov.ie/travel.