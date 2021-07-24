Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 08:00

Consideration given to provision of supervised injection centre in Cork

Consideration given to provision of supervised injection centre in Cork

Supervised injection centres for heroin users in Cork and Dublin were part of the 2016 plans for government.

Ann Murphy

PLANS for a supervised injection centre for heroin users in Cork will continue to be pushed, despite a court rejection of similar plans for a centre in Dublin. Supervised injection centres for heroin users in Cork and Dublin were part of the 2016 plans for government.

Southern Regional Drug and Alcohol Taskforce co-ordinator David Lane said that there could be a case for pushing for Cork to go before Dublin in providing a supervised injection centre, given the challenges that have faced the Dublin project.

The Dublin plans by Merchant’s Quay were rejected by Dublin City Council in 2019, with the possible impact on tourism in the area cited as one of the reasons for the rejection. That decision was overturned by Bord Pleanála in 2019 but a judicial review was taken by a primary school in the area.

Last week, a ruling was made against the Bord Pleanála decision, stating that the planning decision “makes no reference at all to the school, education or the impact of the proposed development on the welfare of the pupils.” Mr Lane described the decision as disappointing “because the need is there in Dublin”.

“We will continue to look at making a case for such a facility in Cork. Right now, we don’t have an eye on a property,” he said.

He said any properties which would meet the criteria will be considered, even though there is as yet no timeframe for the Cork project.

Independent Cork City Councillor Mick Finn has been a strong voice in calling for such a centre for Cork. He said: “It is something that needs to be explored and fleshed out for a Cork solution. Just because it was knocked back in Dublin does not mean it should be ruled out for Cork,” but added that the big issue will be finding a location for it.

“I would like to see it located in a clinical or hospital setting, for both the clients and people living nearby. A lot of pharmacies are already methadone clinics.

“We have to take away addiction from a criminal perspective. Cork could take a lead on this.”

Read More

WATCH: Mayor of the County of Cork sends message of support to athletes as Olympic Games get underway

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Fire Services respond to a number of incidents across Cork
Cork family named winners of 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards
EU Digital Covid Certificate Dublin Airport Launch of online portal for access to Covid-19 recovery certificates 
cork health#drugs crisis
judge gavel on a blue wooden background

Teenage motorist jailed for driving without insurance for ninth time

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more