Exhibition breathes new life into Cork's Crawford Art Gallery 

A DISPLAY of artwork purchased through Government funding is set to breathe new life into one of Cork's best-loved attractions.

Recent additions to the national collection will be on display at Crawford Art Gallery as part of a showcase titled New Threads. The exhibition will run from July 24 until September 5.

The artworks were all purchased through Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media

funding to support artists through the pandemic. Some 225 artworks from 39 contemporary artists will feature in the exhibition ranging from paintings to digital film. Sound works, textiles embroideries, sculptures, drawings, prints, installations and paintings will also be on display. This will be the first chance for visitors to view the artwork up close.

The exhibition’s title plays on the idea of adding new items to a wardrobe and is derived from one of the featured artworks, Ariadne’s Thread by Jennifer Trouton. This painting was inspired by the myth of an ancient Greek princess who helps Theseus to escape the fabled Labyrinth.

Visitors to New Threads will also encounter an intricate ceramic work, Teasel – Grey Area, by artist Nuala O’Donovan. In nature, the Teasel plant has received its common name from the use of dried flowerhead in the textile industry ‘to tease’ (or raise the nap on) woolen cloth.

The exhibition covers everything from Stephen Brandes’ Chat Show (2020) to the geometric colour of Tom Climent’s Eden (2019) and the sculptural forms of Evgeniya Martirosyan. Other art on display includes Rita Duffy’s political Guantanamo amas amat (2009) and Meditating Tongqui (2020) by Stephen Doyle.

Tom Climent 'Eden' (2020) Courtesy of the Artist.

Much of the work was created in supported studios, including pieces by Yvonne Condon, Breanna Hurley, and John Keating.

Other featured artists include Elaine Byrne, Elizabeth Cope, and Charles Tyrrell.

Crawford Art Gallery is a national cultural institution, dedicated to the visual arts.

New Threads runs at Crawford Art Gallery from July 24 until August 5. Admission is free of charge.