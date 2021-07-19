London band Public Service Broadcasting announce Cork tour date 

London-based band Public Service Broadcasting has announced a Cork date as part of their upcoming tour.

The band is set to play Cyprus Avenue on January 21 next year.

Public Service Broadcasting will release their fourth studio album, Bright Magic, on September 24 via Play It Again Sam.

An album in three parts, the dynamic group have described it as their "most ambitious undertaking yet".

Public Service Broadcasting, comprising J. Willgoose, Esq, drumming companion Wrigglesworth multi-instrumentalist JFAbraham and visuals guru Mr B, first rose to prominence in 2013 with their debut album Inform - Educate - Entertain.

The album used archival samples from the British Film Institute as audio-portals to the Battle Of Britain, the summit of Everest and beyond.

Since then they have released two other albums, The Race For Space and Every Valley using similar methods.

Tickets from €30.90 including booking fee go on sale on Friday at 9am.

For the Cork gig tickets can be bought from the Old Oak or online via www.cyprusavenue.ie