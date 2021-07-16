Public urged to have its say on Grand Parade plans

PRAISE for the Grand Parade Quarter revamp has been echoed by local businesses and politicians who said the project could have a huge impact on the area but the general public have been urged to have their say.

Alex Bruce, the owner and founder of Soma Coffee, which has an establishment on Tuckey Street, said he was delighted with the Grand Parade project.

“It’s brilliant, more outdoor seating and pedestrianisation, it wasn’t a busy street anyway, so there will be more use of it pedestrianised.”

Green Party Councillor Dan Boyle said he “generally approved” of the scheme but said the public consultation process would “tell a lot” and encouraged members of the public to get involved in the project in this way.

“I want people to get involved in the consultation process and I’m hoping more ideas on how to improve the areas will enhance the overall scheme.”

Mr Boyle called the project a “sincere and successful” attempt to improve this part of the city.

Commenting on the level of input from the local area to the project, Mr Bruce said the council had been in touch with local businesses last year, during Covid, regarding upgrading the streets, but the coffee shop owner said he never realised the scale of the scheme that was being put together.

“There were plans talked about, but I didn’t realise it was a total overhaul.”

Mr Bruce said he was delighted with the plans and said it would be good for business and good for the street.

“Making the park more open plan will make it more welcoming, all adding to incentives for people to spend more time in the city.”

South Main Street, which is home to a number of popular pubs including The Oval, Ziggy’s, The Spailpin Fanach, along with the Castle Inn and Brick Lane will see the area “transformed” through the creation of a large scale public space opening up the historic Counting House on the Beamish and Crawford site and creating new walking and cycling opportunities around the area.

The revitalisation will be further enhanced by a sustainable greening strategy with street trees lining footpaths and roadways with low level planting beds and a variety of planters bringing colour and vibrancy to the area.

As well as this, complementary public realm improvements are to be made to Tobin Street, Tuckey Street, South Gate Bridge, Keyser’s Hill, Proby’s Quay, French’s Quay Crosses Green, Clarke’s Bridge and Wandesford Quay.