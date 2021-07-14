Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 17:59

Grange to Tramore Vally Park cycle link is still on track, says Cork City Council

A Computer generated view of the planned cycle/pedestrian bridge across the South Ring Road when viewed looking east.

CONSTRUCTION on a new pedestrian and cycle link from the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park, which includes a bridge over the N40, is still on track to get underway later this year, all going to plan.

Earlier this year the National Transport Authority (NTA) announced funding of €1.5 million for the Grange Road to Tramore Valley Park Pedestrian and Cycle Scheme.

Several months ago in response to a question submitted by Fine Gael councillor Shane O’Callaghan at a full meeting of council, Gerry O’Beirne, the city council’s director of infrastructure development, said that construction work could well get underway before the end of the year. At Monday’s full council meeting Mr O’Beirne said the scheme is currently at detailed design stage and said that, at present, it is still envisaged that construction work could begin later this year.

“It is anticipated the tender documents for the scheme will be ready for issue over the summer.

“Subject to approval to the tender assessment thereafter it is envisaged that works could be commenced on site towards end of Q3 2021 or early in Q4,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan thanked the director for his response.

“I would like to commend Gerry O’Beirne and the rest of the executive on how proactive they have been in the whole thing,” he added.

The construction of the scheme is expected to take approximately 18 months.

tramore valley park
