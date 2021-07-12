Mon, 12 Jul, 2021 - 11:52

Togher woman 'making history' named Cork Person of the Month for her inspiring contributions to education

Togher woman 'making history' named Cork Person of the Month for her inspiring contributions to education

Prof. Linda Doyle has been elected first female provost to lead Trinity College Dublin in its 429-year history. Pictured at the award ceremony Prof. Linda Doyle from Togher, Cork, July Cork Person of the Month with l/r Ken Horgan, Lexus Cork, Ann-Marie O’Sullivan, AM O’Sullivan PR, Manus O’Callaghan, Awards Organiser. Pic by Tony O’Connell.

Maeve Lee

TRINITY’S first female provost, Professor Linda Doyle has been named as the Cork Person of the Month for July for her inspiring contributions to education both at home and abroad.

Togher native, Professor Linda Doyle was recently elected Trinity’s first female provost in the 429-year history of the college.

A professor of engineering and the arts, she will take up her ten-year term as provost this August.

The academic is a past student of Togher Girls’ National School, St Angela’s College Secondary School, University College Cork and Trinity College Dublin.

Prof Doyle studied electrical engineering at University College Cork before completing her master’s degree and PhD in Trinity.

Speaking on her success, Prof Doyle, who will soon take up residence at the Provost’s House on the grounds of Trinity, said it was an honour to be the first female provost.

“Making history as the first female provost since the college opened in 1592 was a great honour. I still can’t quite believe it!”

Prof Doyle commended her early influencers in her native Cork.

“Togher Girls’ National School and St Angela’s had inspiring teachers. I loved school," she said.

Speaking about the award winner, awards organiser, Manus O’Callaghan said: “Linda Doyle will make history this year when she takes up the role of provost at Trinity College Dublin, gaining responsibility for 18,000 students and 3,000 staff.

“Doyle’s contributions to education in Ireland and abroad are truly inspiring, making the academic a deserving winner of the Cork Person of the Month Award.” 

In congratulating Prof Doyle in her recent election, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD said that she will become provost at a time of great change and huge opportunity for the sector.

Linda Doyle's name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch which will be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on 21 January 2022.

This is the 28th year of the Cork Person of the Year awards scheme and award partners are - the Irish Examiner/ The Echo, RTÉ, Southern, AM O’Sullivan PR, Lexus Cork, Tony O’Connell Photographer, Manus O’Callaghan, Cork Crystal, CAVS, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.

Last month, RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon was named the Cork Person of the Month for June.

Read More

Popular broadcaster named Cork person of the month

More in this section

More than 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals More than 60 admitted patients waiting for beds at Cork hospitals
Man taken to hospital after kayak capsized in Cork Man taken to hospital after kayak capsized in Cork
Man due in court following seizure of €160k of  cannabis in Cork Man due in court following seizure of €160k of  cannabis in Cork
cork education
Cork driver arrested for driving at dangerous speed in rural area 

Cork driver arrested for driving at dangerous speed in rural area 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more