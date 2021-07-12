Togher woman 'making history' named Cork Person of the Month for her inspiring contributions to education

TRINITY’S first female provost, Professor Linda Doyle has been named as the Cork Person of the Month for July for her inspiring contributions to education both at home and abroad.

Togher native, Professor Linda Doyle was recently elected Trinity’s first female provost in the 429-year history of the college.

A professor of engineering and the arts, she will take up her ten-year term as provost this August.

The academic is a past student of Togher Girls’ National School, St Angela’s College Secondary School, University College Cork and Trinity College Dublin.

Prof Doyle studied electrical engineering at University College Cork before completing her master’s degree and PhD in Trinity.

Speaking on her success, Prof Doyle, who will soon take up residence at the Provost’s House on the grounds of Trinity, said it was an honour to be the first female provost.

“Making history as the first female provost since the college opened in 1592 was a great honour. I still can’t quite believe it!”

Prof Doyle commended her early influencers in her native Cork.

“Togher Girls’ National School and St Angela’s had inspiring teachers. I loved school," she said.

Speaking about the award winner, awards organiser, Manus O’Callaghan said: “Linda Doyle will make history this year when she takes up the role of provost at Trinity College Dublin, gaining responsibility for 18,000 students and 3,000 staff.

“Doyle’s contributions to education in Ireland and abroad are truly inspiring, making the academic a deserving winner of the Cork Person of the Month Award.”

In congratulating Prof Doyle in her recent election, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris TD said that she will become provost at a time of great change and huge opportunity for the sector.

Linda Doyle's name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year at a Gala Awards Lunch which will be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on 21 January 2022.

