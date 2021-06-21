Popular broadcaster named Cork person of the month

RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon has been named the Cork Person of the Month for June for igniting a new love of Ireland its and place names.

Creedon, who was born on Coburg Street and has a nightly show on RTÉ Radio 1, is being honoured for Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland and his bestselling book That Place We Call Home.

He said: “RTÉ has committed to a third series of Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland. We film over the Summer, with programmes being transmitted next year. I am delighted to accept this great award on behalf of the Cork RTÉ team, who do most of the hard work! Much of our success comes down to them.” His fascination with Irish heritage and placenames led him to study Regional Studies and Folklore at University College Cork.

Speaking about the winner, awards organiser, Manus O’Callaghan, said, “John is a natural storyteller. His TV series and book share the layers of meaning behind place names of Ireland’s 63000 townlands and reveal stories about our country and the people who walked it before us.

"Place names reveal a lot about who we are and our history. John’s work helps us better understand that heritage.”

He joined RTÉ in 1987 and was based in Dublin for thirteen years, before returning to Cork in 2000.

In his career to date, he has won a Jacobs Award and PPI Award for his broadcasting.

In 2005, John was co-presenter of Cork European Capital of Culture with Kathryn Thomas, which was televised and presented to an audience of 100,000 people on the streets of Cork city.

John has been involved in the production of multiple documentary series for RTÉ one, including Michael Collins – The Final Day, Creedon’s Wild Atlantic Way, Creedon’s Shannon, The Road Less Travelled, and most recently Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland.

His name now goes forward for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch which will be held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on January 21st, 2022.

This is the 28th year of the Cork Persons of Year awards scheme and Award Partners are - the Irish Examiner/ The Echo, RTÉ, Southern, AM O’Sullivan PR, Lexus Cork, Tony O’Connell Photographer, Manus O’Callaghan, Cork Crystal, CAVS, Cork City Council and Cork County Council.