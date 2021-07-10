Council issues special licences for outdoor traders in Cork to meet increased demand for casual dining

CORK City Council has issued six new Special Event Casual Trading Licences for the period up until September 2021 to cater for the increased demand for food trucks and casual trading within the city.

Cork City Council has welcomed a number of new traders which include: Toasted in Tramore Valley Park; Glanmire Ices, the Marina; Cortado, the Marina; Mahers Coffee in Harty’s Quay, Cúpla Café in Clogheenmilcon Walkway in Blarney and Toast in Ballinlough Park.

A spokesperson for Cork City Council said the new food offerings at these key locations underpin Cork City Council’s efforts to continue to expand outdoor dining experiences as the city re-opens, and it encourages members of the public to support these new traders as they commence their new venture.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher said: “Casual traders play a vital role in Cork City’s economy, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic allowing people to enjoy food in a safe, socially distanced outdoor setting. I welcome the new traders and wish them success over the coming months.”

Return of Harley Street Market

The Harley Street Market has also returned this year with food offerings from The Metropole Hotel, the Glass Curtain and Cork Sultan Delight.

The first vendors are Taco Rebel, Bevs and Brews, and barbecue pop-up Bird Song in the City.

More food stalls are set to be added soon.

Managing Director of Trigon Hotels, Aaron Mansworth says: “Harley’s StrEAT Market is a wonderful addition to the Victorian Quarter in Cork. There is plenty of space on Harley Street to savour local produce by the Lee and I’m looking forward to seeing even more food additions being added in the coming weeks and months.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to Cork City Council who have been a wonderful support in assisting with bringing this to life. The backdrop of the artwork really adds to the colour and vibrancy of the street. Ardú is the Irish for rise and this food market is just one example of how Cork is rising to the challenge of Covid-19 once again,” he added.

Outdoor seating is available on Harley Street which has views of the Lee and is home to one of the Ardú Street Art Project murals.

The market is scheduled to run each week from Wednesday to Sunday from 10m until 8pm until the end of September.