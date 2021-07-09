Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 07:21

B&B owner concerned over scam calls affecting business

B&B owner concerned over scam calls affecting business

Gardaí recently warned people to be wary of phone fraud following reports of automated scam calls pertaining to be An Garda Siochána.

Sarah Horgan

A B&B owner in Cork has expressed concerns over scam calls that are affecting business.

Gardaí recently warned people to be wary of phone fraud following reports of automated scam calls pertaining to be An Garda Siochána.

The advice followed incidents and garda warnings for the Cork area where people were pretending to be from An Garda Síochána, Social Welfare, the Attorney General’s Office, banks, delivery companies and other businesses.

The recipient is called and advised via a recorded message that An Garda Síochána is investigating them in relation to suspicious activity linked to their PPS number.

In order to rectify the situation, the recipient is then advised to press a number to speak to someone further in relation to the matter.

Owner of Cottage Heights B&B in Castletownbere, Mary Barry, said that such calls are affecting business as “nobody is answering a mobile anymore”.

“In the morning I ring to confirm bookings for the evening and nobody answers. People are just too frightened to answer,” she said.

She said she has also been receiving phonecalls where there is nobody at the other end of the phone and is afraid to ring back in case it is a scam call.

“There definitely will be people caught out by it. If people try to book rooms and at the same time I’m getting calls where there is nobody at the other end of the phone and I’m afraid to call back so then I don’t know is it a scam call or someone genuinely trying to get onto me so it could be affecting business,” she said.

She said that after being closed since last September, that the last thing the business needs is to be affected by such calls.

“It’s bad enough now with the restaurants closed, which is already really affecting the B&Bs, we don’t need this as well,” she said.

Garda advice to people receiving such calls is to not engage with the caller, not return the call, not follow the automated instructions, never disclose personal or financial information, and to hang up and block the number if possible.

Read More

Contractors on site: Half Moon Lane upgrade begins

More in this section

Joy in Cobh as landmark sculpture is restored to former glory following theft incident Joy in Cobh as landmark sculpture is restored to former glory following theft incident
Cork primary school wins Class of the Year award in the annual Junior Entrepreneur Programme Cork primary school wins Class of the Year award in the annual Junior Entrepreneur Programme
Joshua Allen's sentencing for drug possession charge adjourned Joshua Allen's sentencing for drug possession charge adjourned
cork crimecork businesscork tourism
Alcohol Drinking - Stock

Pubs in Cork voice frustration as vaccine pass system looks like the 'only show in town'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more