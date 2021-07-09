Contractors on site: Half Moon Lane upgrade begins

WORKS to upgrade Half Moon Lane and the junction of Half Moon Lane and South Douglas Rd to provide a new pedestrian and cycle access to Tramore Valley Park have commenced, Cork City Council has confirmed.

In a statement, the council said that, following Part 8 planning process approval and subsequent public procurement tendering, Sorensen Civil Engineering had been awarded the Half Moon Lane upgrade scheme contract and works had begun on site.

“The objective of the works is to upgrade the junction where the South Douglas Rd and Half Moon Lane meet, and Half Moon Lane itself, allowing safe passage for pedestrians and vulnerable road users to access Tramore Valley Park at the end of the lane.

“Works have started on the project and the contractors are now on site on South Douglas Rd,” the council said.

Traffic management over summer

The public is advised that “heavy traffic management” will be in place for eight to 12 weeks over the summer on the South Douglas Rd.

The council has appealed to residents in the area and the general public to bear with them during this time period.

The scheme is due for completion in early December.

Works will include the reinstatement of tarmac and the demolition of some footpaths as well as the construction of new footpaths, the installation of tactile paving and new kerbing.

New traffic lights and public lighting will also be installed as well as automatic bollards.

“Completion of the works will allow another safe pedestrian and cyclist access point to Tramore Valley Park, complementing the existing very popular access point from Douglas village,” the council stated.