Plans for four storey apartment block in Cork city centre given the green light

Last August applicant Catherine Linehan applied for planning permission for the renovation and change of use of 4 Adelaide Street and 13 Angel Lane from retail storage and derelict yard to a residential development. Image: Google Maps

Amy Nolan

Cork City Council has given the green light for the construction of a new four storey apartment block off North Main Street in the city centre.

Last August applicant Catherine Linehan applied for planning permission for the renovation and change of use of 4 Adelaide Street and 13 Angel Lane from retail storage and derelict yard to a residential development.

The proposals detailed plans for 12 apartments comprising of eight one-bed units and four two-bed units.

The application also sought permission for the demolition of the rear of 4 Adelaide Street to construct a new four storey apartment block.

City council has now granted conditional planning permission for the development, with 16 conditions attached.

One condition states that, in the interests of the built heritage of the site, prior to the commencement of the development the applicant shall prepare and submit a measured survey and photographic record of the building to the planning authority for approval prior to the demolition works.

Another stipulates that no construction or site preparation work may be carried out on the site until all archaeological requirements of the City Archaeologist are complied with.

This is in the interests of preserving, or preserving by record, archaeological material likely to be damaged or destroyed in the course of development, the council states.

In accordance with the Sustainable Urban Housing: Guidelines for new Apartments, Cork City Council has stated that 28 bike parking spaces must be provided as part of the development.

While Cork City Council has granted permission for the development, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.

