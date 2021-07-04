'It's a great show to work on': Cork actress on being part of Call the Midwife cast

CORK actress Megan Cusack is busy filming a new season of the popular BBC show Call the Midwife after she successfully joined the cast as trainee midwife Nancy Corrigan during season ten.

Megan made a huge impression as the young Irish midwife and she was delighted to commit to another season of the acclaimed series.

The 25-year-old who hails from just outside Skibbereen completed her drama studies in London after taking a year out following the completion of the Leaving Certificate.

“I had a year out to try and save up money as drama school is not cheap. I attended The London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in West London. It is a three-year course. It was very intense. We were there six days a week for 12 hours. You would then go home and do your work for the next day. You were exhausted all the time. It was full-on, but brilliant,” she said.

The Cork actress hails from the famous Cusack acting dynasty. Megan’s aunts are all well-known actors, while her father is theatre producer Pádraig Cusack. It was no surprise that acting consumed Megan from a young age and she admits that acting ‘always surrounded’ her growing up.

“Growing up with the family that I have ensured that acting was always about me,” she said. “I am part of the Cusack crew, the never-ending line of acting Cusacks. It is in our blood. All four of my aunts, three of my cousins and both my grandparents were all actors. My father is a theatre producer and my uncle is a director. We are all in it in some shape or form.

“My family was great for advice. I learned so much from them. Getting to go and see them was a masterclass in itself. If I was struggling for anything or if I had auditions coming up I would chat to my aunt Niamh as she lived closest to me. She would go through things with me which was so helpful. It would make the nerves a little less intense.”

Megan’s first job after drama college meant a lot to her.

“The first job I got was in the Abbey which was really special. Some of my aunts and my grandad had performed on that stage so for that to be my first job was special. Last year I got a job with the Druid Theatre Company in Galway. I always wanted to work with them at some point and I ended up working with them twice last year. I was fortunate to learn so much from so many talented actors while working with Druid. Getting to work with different directors is also invaluable. If I hadn’t worked with them, I don’t think I would have had the confidence to get my current job with Call the Midwife. I felt better within my own work.”

Cork actress Megan Cusack. The Skibbereen native is currently starring in popular BBC show Call the Midwife.

Her big break with Call the Midwife came in whirlwind fashion.

“The last show I did with Druid was DruidGregory which we managed to get on during lockdown. Two weeks later I got the audition for Call the Midwife. I got the audition a bit late. I got notification on Friday that I had to do a self-tape and send it off by the following Monday. I got the call on Wednesday saying I was successful. It was a great moment. I was filming three weeks later. It was a bit of a whirlwind. It was surreal but great.”

Megan is currently filming the forthcoming season of the show, which will be broadcast in December. Her portrayal of trainee midwife Nancy Corrigan has attracted huge acclaim and she is enjoying playing the lovable Irish midwife.

“The character that I play is very funny. She cracks me up. She sticks her foot in it all the time. But you find out that she has got a backstory that is quite harrowing. It is lovely having that arc.”

The Skibbereen native loves appearing on the popular BBC series, which attracts on average eight million viewers every episode.

“It is a great show to work in. It is very lush for the actors. We get picked up and driven to our set every morning. It is a great experience being surrounded by such a talented cast. We have such a strong female cast. It is amazing to be a part of it. We also have a different director every episode which is really helpful as you get to know lots of people and you get to figure out different styles. I am learning so much.

“The programme has been such a huge success. There is such a huge interest in it. People can identify with the show. People enjoy the show and the storylines. People are also learning from the show and that keeps viewers involved. It can be heartwarming and it can pull on those heartstrings. There are some intense storylines that make people think,” she added.

Megan is enjoying the job securing working on a popular show brings and admits the precariousness of the acting industry can be ‘stressful’.

“I will have to wait and see If I get called back for another season. I will have to see where the storyline goes and see what they have in store for my character. This role is great for my CV, getting experience and for making contacts. I have been incredibly lucky and to have worked through Covid has been a blessing.

“Having stability is great. Having that at the moment is lovely. It is almost unheard of in my profession. It is a great industry but it is a hard industry. There is a lot of rejection and not knowing when the next job will come or if a job will come. It can be stressful.”

Megan, who lives in London, is hoping to return home to West Cork on holidays this month. She is looking forward to catching up with friends and family. “I am hoping the restrictions will be eased so I can get home. I am looking forward to seeing my family and friends again. I can’t wait to see the water and the sea again. I want to see the pure nature. West Cork is spectacular.”