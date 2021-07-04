Jail for Cork man caught with cannabis and heroin in his car 

A man who was caught with the trappings of heroin use in the front seat of his car when parked at a garage on New Year’s Day has been jailed for a total of ten months.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that Road Traffic Act offences were detected on the same occasion – including the fact that the motorist had no licence or insurance.

Sergeant Kelleher said the accused had €40 worth of cannabis and €25 worth of heroin – both drugs being in his possession for his own use – on the occasion.

The offences were detected when he pulled into the forecourt of O’Reilly’s garage on Watercourse Road, Cork, on that date.

Kenneth Hornibrook of Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charges.

On New Year’s Day 2021 he was stopped driving at O’Reilly’s service station on Watercourse Road, Cork.

Driving ban

As well as the ten-month sentence, Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a driving disqualification of 15 years.

The 44-year-old had numerous previous convictions for driving without insurance and almost as many for having drugs for his own use.

He had a total of 195 previous convictions and was already serving a prison term.

His solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan said the accused man had a longstanding addiction issue but was attending an addiction counsellor in prison and doing well in that regard.

“At the age of 44, at this stage he knows the greater part of his life is behind him.

"He is intent on keeping drugs out of his life in future,” Mr Cuddigan said in his submission at Cork District Court.