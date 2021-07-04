Sun, 04 Jul, 2021 - 08:16

Jail for Cork man caught with cannabis and heroin in his car 

Jail for Cork man caught with cannabis and heroin in his car 

The offences were detected when he pulled into the forecourt of O’Reilly’s garage on Watercourse Road, Cork. 

Liam Heylin

A man who was caught with the trappings of heroin use in the front seat of his car when parked at a garage on New Year’s Day has been jailed for a total of ten months.

Sergeant John Kelleher said that Road Traffic Act offences were detected on the same occasion – including the fact that the motorist had no licence or insurance.

Sergeant Kelleher said the accused had €40 worth of cannabis and €25 worth of heroin – both drugs being in his possession for his own use – on the occasion.

The offences were detected when he pulled into the forecourt of O’Reilly’s garage on Watercourse Road, Cork, on that date.

Kenneth Hornibrook of Kilmore Road, Knocknaheeny, Cork, pleaded guilty to the charges.

On New Year’s Day 2021 he was stopped driving at O’Reilly’s service station on Watercourse Road, Cork.

Driving ban 

As well as the ten-month sentence, Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a driving disqualification of 15 years.

The 44-year-old had numerous previous convictions for driving without insurance and almost as many for having drugs for his own use.

He had a total of 195 previous convictions and was already serving a prison term.

His solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan said the accused man had a longstanding addiction issue but was attending an addiction counsellor in prison and doing well in that regard.

“At the age of 44, at this stage he knows the greater part of his life is behind him. 

"He is intent on keeping drugs out of his life in future,” Mr Cuddigan said in his submission at Cork District Court.

More in this section

Taoiseach in Cork to launch annual progress report of ‘vitally’ important social inclusion programme Taoiseach in Cork to launch annual progress report of ‘vitally’ important social inclusion programme
Gavel, scales of justice and law books Man put three wraps of heroin in his mouth to avoid drugs search on Cork city street 
Prison nurse assaulted by man receiving assistance at Cork Prison Prison nurse assaulted by man receiving assistance at Cork Prison
cork courtcork crime
Covid-19 latest: 448 new cases confirmed as Taoiseach expresses concern over Delta variant

Covid-19 latest: 448 new cases confirmed as Taoiseach expresses concern over Delta variant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”
The fabric of Cork city since 1860 The fabric of Cork city since 1860
Recognising the unsung heroes Recognising the unsung heroes

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more