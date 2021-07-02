Fri, 02 Jul, 2021 - 12:51

Beach church service to be held in popular West Cork village on Sunday

Pictured last summer: Rev. Kingsley Sutton prepares for service that was held on Courtmacsherry beach. The next beach church service will take place at 11am on Sunday. Picture: Martin Walsh.

Amy Nolan

An open-air beach church service is to be held in the picturesque seaside village of Courtmacsherry on Sunday.

The unique service will be hosted by St John the Evangelist Church, part of the Kilgarriffe Union of Parishes – Church of Ireland parishes in the Clonakilty, Timoleague, and Courtmacsherry areas.

The idea of a beach service was piloted by the church last summer on Courtmacsherry Beach Bay and now looks set to make a return. 

The next beach church service is scheduled to take place at 11am on Sunday.

It is open to all, but those attending are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

People are advised to bring fold-up chairs or rugs to sit on and even a picnic to enjoy after the service.

Those attending are also encouraged to bring an umbrella, in case of rain.

The service is expected to be live-streamed on the Kilgarriffe Union of Parishes’ Facebook page.

