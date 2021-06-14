Two new Canons installed in Cork following a ceremony at Saint Fin Barre's Cathedral

TWO new Canons were installed in Cork during a ceremony held in Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral on Sunday, June 13.

The new Cork Canons were installed during an Evening Service broadcast live on the Cathedral webcam. Both men had been appointed by the Bishop, Dr Paul Colton, in 2020.

Canon Andrew Orr was appointed an Honorary Canon in February 2020 under the provisions of a Statute passed in 2018 by the General Synod of the Church of Ireland. Honorary Canons are assigned areas of special responsibility.

Bishop Colton, having consulted the Dean and Chapter, has assigned Canon Orr responsibility for helping the Diocese focus on Climate Change and Ecology, in line with the fifth Mark of Mission of the Anglican Communion: ‘To strive to safeguard the integrity of creation, and sustain and renew the life of the earth.’

Pictured is The Very Reverend Nigel Dunne, Dean of Cork (centre), with The Revd Canon Andrew Orr ( front left) and The Revd Canon Denis MacCarthy (front right) with members of the Chapter, Chapters Clerk and Bishops Chaplin, at Cathedral Church of Saint Fin Barre, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Canon Denis MacCarthy was appointed in November 2020 to succeed Canon Ian Jonas, a Prebendary of Kilbrittain and Holy Trinity. He will also be Prebendary of Donoughmore in the Cathedral Church of Saint Colman, Cloyne where he will be installed in due course.

The two new Canons were joined at the Service by some of their family members and by representatives of the parishes and chaplaincies in which they minister.

Canon Orr is priest-in-charge of Youghal Union of Parishes and is also Chaplain to Midleton College. Canon MacCarthy is incumbent of Bandon Union of Parishes.