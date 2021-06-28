Direct container service from Cork to US celebrates its first year in operation

The Port of Cork and Independent Container Line (ICL) has jointly celebrated the shipping services’ first year in operation.

The direct deep-sea route which operates between Cork and the east coast of the US is the only direct route out of Ireland connecting to the USA and general commodities handled include refrigerated cargo, beverages, healthcare products, building materials, chemicals, auto parts, paper and packaging products.

ICL reported that trade exporting from Ireland has increased five-fold in its first year, and imports have doubled.

ICL General Manager UK & Ireland, Paul Sanders, said: “We’ve been very pleased with how our first year, calling directly into Cork, has developed.

It has been especially pleasing given this has been done during a pandemic, which meant we could not visit or hold face-to-face meetings, ahead of starting the service.

"It’s a testament to the great partnership we’ve developed with the Port of Cork, that we have been able to make this happen.”

Port of Cork’s Chief Commercial Officer, Conor Mowlds, said he is “delighted” with the success of the route which he said “greatly enhances our Port connectivity”.

Celebrating one year of direct container service from Cork to the USA are Conor Mowlds, Port of Cork’s Chief Commercial Officer; Paula Cogan, President of Cork Chamber and Captain Carlo Murakami of the container ship Independent Quest. Picture. John Allen.

“With Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy on the horizon, we have the potential to further support ICL and grow cargo volumes from and to Ireland. This is a fantastic strategic development for the Port of Cork as we look to develop Ringaskiddy as a modern logistics hub,” he said.

President of Cork Chamber, Paula Cogan, said that the direct shipping route from Cork to the US has been “an excellent strategic enhancement to connectivity for our city region and country” and that the Port’s ongoing investment in the €80 million Cork Container Terminal in Ringaskiddy is “proving visionary” and building confidence and investment.