Mon, 28 Jun, 2021 - 07:19

Qorvo to create 100 new roles in Cork and Dublin

The investment in UWB development will expand Qorvo’s presence in Ireland and increase its focus on next-generation technologies and products. These efforts are supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. Picture Denis Minihane.

Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions, has announced plans to fill 100 new highly-skilled engineering positions in Ireland to support its global ultra-wideband (UWB) product research and development in Dublin and Cork.

Qorvo expects to fill engineering positions over the next two years that span UWB radio system architecture and modelling, transceiver and baseband designs, power management, system on chip (SoC) integration, embedded software, physical design and IC characterization.

The new jobs will be added to Qorvo’s operations in Dublin as well as a new UWB R&D design operation planned for Cork.

The investment in UWB development will expand Qorvo’s presence in Ireland and increase its focus on next-generation technologies and products.

These efforts are supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Commenting on the announcement, Eric Creviston, President of Qorvo Mobile Products, said, “As UWB adoption is accelerating across mobile, consumer, IoT and automotive markets, we are on the verge of the next big wave of innovation in wireless connectivity, much like Bluetooth was 20 years ago. Expanding our UWB operations in Ireland helps build on our technology leadership and expands Qorvo’s world-class team of UWB experts, while leveraging Ireland’s strong technology ecosystem.” 

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar TD welcomed the news saying it was “great news for both cities and demonstrates Qorvo’s continued commitment to Ireland. I wish the firm every success in this new chapter.” 

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland added: “This investment further enhances the reputation of the Irish semiconductor industry, adding to Ireland’s already strong reputation in microelectronics R&D.”

